Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

A group of local residents has labelled this season as the “Summer of Stink” in the Fraser Valley, thanks to large marijuana grow operations.

An online petition is asking Premier John Horgan, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and the agricultural land commission (ALC) to “Stop the Smell.”

“Giant marijuana operations have moved onto B.C.’s agricultural lands. But while marijuana is now legal in Canada, creating a noxious smell is not,” the petition states.

“Our new neighbours, the big marijuana operations, are stinking up our communities day and night, and ruining our way of life.”

It refers to the communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge and Delta as farming areas particularly affected by the stench.

The petition urges the ALC to demand that marijuana farms follow the laws dictating that pot producers use a system that filters the air to prevent the escape of odours.

The petition can be found online at stopthesmell.ca.

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Most Read