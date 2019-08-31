Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Walnut Grove skate park became a temporary memorial to Carson Crimeni after the teen died. Now. a local dad would like to make that permanent by renaming the park. (File)

So far, a change. org online petition to have a Langley skateboard park renamed after Carson Crimeni, the teen who died of a suspected overdose, has collected about 100 names.

While that was the initial target set by the petition, the number isn’t the point, according to Geoff McNeill, the Langley dad who launched the initiative.

“I just wanted to create awareness and some public motivation,” McNeill told the Langley Times Advance.

McNeill, who has two children who attend the same school as Carson, Walnut Grove Secondary, said he decided to launch the petition after attending the Thursday night memorial for Carson and deciding to light a candle at the skate park, which was transformed into a temporary memorial.

“There were probably 20 people there (lighting candles) at 10 p.m. on a Thursday,” McNeill described.

McNeill said he has learned that there have been other overdoses involving young people in the park, though none appear to have been as “horrific” as Carson, who was seen on social media, apparently being forced to consume pills before his death.

“To me, the tragedy of Carson was that it possibly involved a criminal act,” McNeill commented.

He intends to approach Langley Township council about the name change, and to also add signage in the park “with phone numbers and what to do [in the event of an overdose].”

Now that 100 have signed, the petition goal has been revised upwards to 200.

Carson died near the Walnut Grove skate park on Aug. 7.

Someone posted a video that showed Carson so inebriated he could barely stand or speak. People in the videos encouraged him to consume more pills.

He was found unconscious later that evening and was declared dead at hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and those involved in filming him.

Carson Crimeni. (File)