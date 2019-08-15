The intersection of 224th and Selkirk in Maple Ridge is subject of a petition for a four-way stop. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Petitioner wants four-way stop on 224th

Intersection at Selkirk a problem says Maple Ridge woman

A petitioner wants to see a new four-way stop on 224th Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

Anyone who has tried to cross 224th from Selkirk into the Haney Place Mall parking might agree with Narissa Vence.

“224th and Selkirk has always been a busy intersection. With the population growing, and an ever-busy Wal-mart, it is absolutely necessary to have a four-way stop sign put in place,” she said in her Change.org petition.

“The crosswalk is always full of pedestrians, and the heavy north and southbound traffic on 224th make it near impossible to turn in any direction.

“This is a huge safety concern for pedestrians and drivers alike, and implementing a four-way stop sign would allow for safety and traffic efficiency. If you have encountered frustration at this crosswalk, please sign this petition for the good of our community.”

Vence, a longtime Maple Ridge resident, hopes to present the petition to city council.

City spokesman Fred Armstrong said the intersection has been looked at in the past by the city engineering department. He said a four-way stop would be complicated by the proximity of Lougheed Highway just to the south. Traffic northbound on 224th has the potential to back up all the way to the highway if stopped at Selkirk Avenue.

Dedicated turn lanes and pedestrian traffic are other factors that must be considered, he said.

Armstrong, who lives downtown, acknowledged it is difficult for traffic on Selkirk to proceed east-west across 224th, or to make a left-hand turn. He said people who live in the area plan their travel by more expedient routes.

Thus far, he said, no changes to traffic controls have been suggested by city hall staff for that intersection, and any requests would likely be referred to the city’s traffic committee.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Just Posted

Franklin wins silver at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge softball star now looking for Olympics berth via Surrey tournament

Pitt Meadows man, 71, pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sentenced to 90 days, to be served on weekends

Lunch time concerts in Maple Ridge park

BIA offers entertainment three days a week in August

Putrid pile of crabs rots in farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

Pool Talk video looks into underbelly of facility

Maple Ridge city hall offers updates on $10 million renovations

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

Most Read