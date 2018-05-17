An apparent leaky valve at the base of a beer tank at Phillips Brewery caused beer and foam to flow into the street for a short time this afternoon in Victoria. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

A tank went bust Thursday afternoon at Phillips Brewing in Victoria, as beer and foam hopped over downtown curbs, sending staff running down an ale trail of spilled brew.

Reports of sudsy sidewalks on the corner of Government and Pembroke streets came in shortly before 3 p.m. as brewery staff quickly took to the streets with brooms and a hose to usher the beer into nearby storm drains.

A staff member says the leak started as they were trying change the valve on one of the brite tanks.

More to come.

– With files from Don Descoteau

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Floods could have ‘severe impact’ on unprotected banks of Fraser River
Next story
BREAKING: Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

BREAKING: Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

Not known if anyone injured.

UPDATE: Underpass, overpass for Pitt Meadows

Part of larger federal funding annoucement

Overdose stats: Maple Ridge no longer among worst

Local agencies working together, says Carr

Helping homeless youth a passion for Citizen of the Year

Teesha Sharma’s goal is to open up a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows mayor announces he will run again

Becker running on taxes, transportation and transparency platform

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

Last-minute long weekend camping still available near Harrison Hot Springs

Sites open for all types of campers

Floods could have ‘severe impact’ on unprotected banks of Fraser River

Concerns are for parts of Surrey, Langley, Chilliwack and islands not protected by a dike

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Parachutist stuck on Stawamus Chief cliffside

Emergency crews on scene to reported base jumper stuck on side of cliff in Squamish

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Most Read