Seniors will still be able to get a take-out meal from either the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre or the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre. (THE NEWS-files)

Phone line dedicated to help seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is reminding those who need help that it is just a phone call away

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society will still be providing take-out meals after having to closed both seniors activity centres due to the COVID-19 virus.

Seniors can still turn to the society for assistance, said executive director Maria Perretta.

“We have set up a line dedicated to seniors so that they can still turn to us for assistance, information and to schedule regular telephone check in’s,” said Perretta.

READ: Maple Ridge partners with Community Land Trust for seniors’ homes

Although seniors are encouraged to stay home take-out meals will be available from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the front doors of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre, 19065 119B Ave., and at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12148 224 St., at the side kitchen door.

Meals on Wheels is still running for people who are currently registered with the program, added Perretta.

“Seniors can still turn to the RMSS for assistance, meals, support and a friendly voice,” read a notice put out by the society.

People are urged to give either centre a call if they are a senior or they know of a senior needing assistance or a regular scheduled telephone check in.

In Maple Ridge call 604-467-4993 and in Pitt Meadows call 604-457-4771.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Just Posted

Phone line dedicated to help seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is reminding those who need help that it is just a phone call away

Pedestrian hit by car in Maple Ridge

Ambulance, RCMP, Fire and helicopter are on route

Salvation Army in Maple Ridge limits community meal due to COVID-19 – gives out frozen meals instead

Community meal for those who live at facility only

Soccer during Covid scare

Small soccer camp continues but Ridge Meadows’ West Coast FC ceases activity

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows curbside collection companies want loose tissues or paper towels to be properly bagged

Do not throw tissues or paper towel into recycling

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

Ferry corporation previously suspended hot food service, now stops selling ‘grab-and-go’ items

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

TransLink suspending bus fares in response to COVID-19

Transit users will also access the bus through the rear doors instead of the front doors

Most Read