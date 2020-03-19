Phone line dedicated to help seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is reminding those who need help that it is just a phone call away

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society will still be providing take-out meals after having to closed both seniors activity centres due to the COVID-19 virus.

Seniors can still turn to the society for assistance, said executive director Maria Perretta.

“We have set up a line dedicated to seniors so that they can still turn to us for assistance, information and to schedule regular telephone check in’s,” said Perretta.

Although seniors are encouraged to stay home take-out meals will be available from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the front doors of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre, 19065 119B Ave., and at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12148 224 St., at the side kitchen door.

Meals on Wheels is still running for people who are currently registered with the program, added Perretta.

“Seniors can still turn to the RMSS for assistance, meals, support and a friendly voice,” read a notice put out by the society.

People are urged to give either centre a call if they are a senior or they know of a senior needing assistance or a regular scheduled telephone check in.

In Maple Ridge call 604-467-4993 and in Pitt Meadows call 604-457-4771.

