PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
The view from near Chilliwack towards Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)The view from near Chilliwack towards Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding in north Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Flooding in north Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding off of Bateman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Flooding off of Bateman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding near Highway 11. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Flooding near Highway 11. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
A fire at Four Seasons RV on Wednesday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)A fire at Four Seasons RV on Wednesday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
A fire at Four Seasons RV belched black smoke into the skies on Wednesday (Nov. 7) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)A fire at Four Seasons RV belched black smoke into the skies on Wednesday (Nov. 7) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford News reporter Ben Lypka had the opportunity to survey some of the scenes of a flood ravaged Abbotsford from an airplane on Wednesday (Nov. 17) morning.

A fire was burning at Four Seasons RV Rentals on Wednesday morning, filling the skies with a significant amount of black smoke.

South Abbotsford, Highway 11 and parts of Chilliwack were observed on the flight.

Read the Twitter thread below for video footage from the air.

RELATED: Evacuating Abbotsford flood area ‘surreal,’ search crews say

abbotsfordBC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
VIDEO: A plea for people to step up at vigil for missing Langley man
Next story
Alisa’s Wish sets table at Valley Fair Mall in Maple Ridge for victim’s week

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Poster (Special to The News)
Alisa’s Wish sets table at Valley Fair Mall in Maple Ridge for victim’s week

Progress on the new firehall. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ new firehall inches a step towards completion

Willa Ludeman in the lead wearing a dark blue helmet, during the Western Elite Circuit earlier this year. (Kyle Ludeman/Special to The News)
Speed skating club inviting people for open house