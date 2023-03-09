PHOTOS: ARMS helps Maple Ridge families get in touch with nature ahead of spring season

Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to see wildlife presentations by the Northern Spotted Owls Breeding Program. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News) Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to do guided forest walks by expert Forester Victoria from Malcolm Knapp Research Forest. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News) Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to do face painting by Sea Star Faces. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News) Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to eat snacks sponsored by the Pacific Salmon Foundation and the Waddell Family. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News) Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to do guided forest walks by expert Forester Victoria from Malcolm Knapp Research Forest. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News)

Dozens of Maple Ridge residents learned first-hand just how fun nature can be at last weekend’s Wake up from Winter event hosted by the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS).

Sophie Sparrow, communications and engagement manager for ARMS, explained that the March 5 event featured hatchery tours, guided forest walks, wildlife presentations with live Northern Spotted Owls, and much more.

“We also had face painting by the talented Sea Star Faces as well as coffee provided by The Nut and cookies by Vanilla Bean Bakeshop,” said Sparrow.

Spots were completely filled in less than 24 hours, according to Sparrow, with 65 participants and ten volunteers showing up to the three-hour event at the Rivers Heritage Centre.

“ARMS would like to thank everyone who participated and to all the volunteers who made the event possible,” said Sparrow.

ARMS has also already sold out several other upcoming events, including two Spring Break Eco-camp sessions this month.

Registration is currently open for the 2023 Salmon Enhancement Program Community Workshop, which ARMS will be hosting from May 19 to 22.

More information on ARMS events can be found on their official Facebook page.

EducationEnvironmentmaple ridgeNature