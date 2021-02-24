PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)

B.C. celebrities, health officials and politicians wore pink Wednesday (Feb. 24) to take a stand against bullying on the 14th annual Pink Shirt Day.

The event has been encouraging communities for more than a decade to eradicate bullying but the usual rallies of previous years have adapted to current health and safety protocols.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix led by example, standing at a social distance while wearing shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.”

We are absolutely tickled PINK to see @DrBonnieHenry and @adriandix joining #PinkShirtDay 2021!

These kindness superheroes embody our motto of #LiftEachOtherUp Thank you both so much for your support! 😍 😍 😍 pic.twitter.com/n5U4sSl9hC — Pink Shirt Day (@pinkshirtday) February 24, 2021

In a joint statement Wednesday Premier John Horgan, education minister Jennifer Whiteside and mother of the late Amanda Todd, Carol, explained more about the 2021 theme.

“Lifting each other up means accepting and respecting each other, regardless of race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” they said.

“By lifting each other up and wearing pink today, we are standing in solidarity against bullying… we need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help.”

Todd was 15 years old when she took her own life in 2012 after being bullied. The Maple Ridge teen had described being lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

Her mother, founder of the B.C.-based Amanda Todd Legacy Society, hopes to see others learn from her daughter’s story.

“The goal is to share it, and share it wisely, so others learn from it,” she told Black Press Media in an earlier interview.

RELATED: Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

Today, I proudly wear Pink to support the Canadian born movement against bullying. Take a stand, spread love and most importantly, be kind.

#pinkshirtday pic.twitter.com/O1szSvSGHA — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) February 24, 2021

Burnaby-born celebrity Michael Bublé showed his support for the cause by posting a picture on social media Wednesday.

“Today, I proudly wear pink to support the Canadian-born movement against bullying. Take a stand, spread love and most importantly, be kind,” the singer said in a Twitter post.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pink Shirt Day