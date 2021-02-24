B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)

PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

B.C. celebrities, health officials and politicians wore pink Wednesday (Feb. 24) to take a stand against bullying on the 14th annual Pink Shirt Day.

The event has been encouraging communities for more than a decade to eradicate bullying but the usual rallies of previous years have adapted to current health and safety protocols.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix led by example, standing at a social distance while wearing shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.”

In a joint statement Wednesday Premier John Horgan, education minister Jennifer Whiteside and mother of the late Amanda Todd, Carol, explained more about the 2021 theme.

“Lifting each other up means accepting and respecting each other, regardless of race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” they said.

“By lifting each other up and wearing pink today, we are standing in solidarity against bullying… we need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help.”

Todd was 15 years old when she took her own life in 2012 after being bullied. The Maple Ridge teen had described being lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

Her mother, founder of the B.C.-based Amanda Todd Legacy Society, hopes to see others learn from her daughter’s story.

“The goal is to share it, and share it wisely, so others learn from it,” she told Black Press Media in an earlier interview.

RELATED: Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

Burnaby-born celebrity Michael Bublé showed his support for the cause by posting a picture on social media Wednesday.

“Today, I proudly wear pink to support the Canadian-born movement against bullying. Take a stand, spread love and most importantly, be kind,” the singer said in a Twitter post.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pink Shirt Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands
Next story
‘He liked his hair again’: Pink Shirt Day turns spotlight on school bullying

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

More affordable rental housing is needed in Maple Ridge says a city report. (Black Press Media files)
Report calls for more affordable housing for seniors and families in Maple Ridge

BC Housing conducting virtual dialogue sessions for Maple Ridge residents

Carnival and midway at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Home Show a no-go this year

Executive director Cass Winder disappointed, but hopeful for next year

Construction workers have begun work to repair the Art Infiniti Hotel on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Work underway to repair Maple Ridge hotel damaged by fire

Cause of Art Infiniti hotel fire still under investigation

Logan and Joseph Salembier, Grade 2 students at Maple Ridge Elementary, were featured on this years Variety Show of Hearts Telethon. (Special to The News)
Variety telethon – featuring Maple Ridge twins – raises more than $6 million

The annual event raises money for children across the province with special needs

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

A male customer without a face mask is seen inside a Burnaby Canadian Tire amidst an altercation with store security and staff members. (Video/Screen grab)
RCMP investigating conflict between unmasked customer, staff at Burnaby Canadian Tire

Mounties received reports Monday of a customer having punched more than one employee

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Average response times for critical “purple” and “red” calls were between nine and 10 minutes Feb. 19 in Metro Vancouver, with only less critical “yellow” calls receiving an average response time of 45 minutes. The longer than usual delay was due to a combination of factors, BC Emergency Health Services said. (APBC image)
After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

B.C. Ambulance Service says high-priority calls were still 10 minutes or less

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Contributed to Kamloops This Week)
B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson was told the lace on the garment made it look like a slip dress

Most Read