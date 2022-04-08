A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)

A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)

PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

Just this week, numerous vehicles and structures were removed from B.C. waterways

Nearly five months after catastrophic flooding washed away roads and devastated communities across B.C., crews are still removing debris from waterways.

In a series of tweets, B.C. Spill Response said that just this week they’ve removed several vehicles and structures from rivers.

Multiple vehicles, a building and a garage were removed from the Nicola River. A backhoe was removed from the Thompson River. Woody debris is being removed from Similkameen and Tulameen waterways. Multiple vehicles and a building were removed from the Coquihalla River and crews are clearing smaller human-made debris from shorelines in the Fraser Valley and Coquihalla waterways.

“To date, more than 270 items of debris have been identified and recovery efforts are underway,” B.C. Spill Response Tweeted.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that insured damages from the floods reached at least $450 million, making it the most costly weather event in B.C. history.

Several provincial highways are operating with temporary repairs. The cost of permanent fixes to damaged infrastructure is expected to be in the billions.

The province has launched an online tool called the Flood Debris Explorer that shows various locations where flood debris has been recovered on an interactive map. The map includes information on the types of debris, the status of cleanup efforts and photos.

To report a spill, or flood-related debris in a waterway, British Columbians can call 1-800-663-3456.

READ MORE: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

READ MORE: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

 

Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Previous story
Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds
Next story
VIDEO: Woman contacts police after men wield gun and bat in Maple Ridge erratic drive incident

Just Posted

A still from a video where a man jumps out of a van along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Woman contacts police after men wield gun and bat in Maple Ridge erratic drive incident

(Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey hosts annual grad game

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

Gina Armstrong and her sister Victoria Vancek are raising money for the Maple Ridge Museum by selling their photographs. (Gina Armstrong/Special to The News)
Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum