PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice on Langley lake

Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters were called to a rescue mission after a dog had fallen through ice on a lake in South Langley.

Crews from Murrayville reported to the area of 228th Street and 24th Avenue on Thursday around 10 a.m. to find a dog had wandered about 40 feet out onto a lake, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

READ MORE: Langley newcomer opens bakery same week as ESL graduation

“[He] fell through the thin ice and was unable to get out,” Hewitson explained.

With the aid of a ladder crews were able to get the pup out of the frigid waters.

“This acts as a good reminder to use extra caution around frozen waterways as the temperatures warm up,” Hewiston reminded.

“The caller did the right thing by calling for help, ice does present a risk to the rescuers and it is very common for would-be rescuers to become victims themselves.”

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsfirefightersLangleyLangley Townshiprescue