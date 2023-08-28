PHOTOS: Driver airlifted following multi-vehicle rollover in Tsawwassen

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)

A multi-vehicle crash in Tsawwassen Sunday (Aug. 27) evening sent at least one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Crews responded to the area of Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Delta police seek witnesses to serious collision in Tsawwassen

According to reports, a car turning north onto Highway 17 from 56 Street collided with the concrete barrier and struck a pickup before rolling, hitting another vehicle, then coming to rest upside-down.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to free the driver, who was then airlifted to hospital.

A number of others were reportedly transported to hospital by ambulance.

The collision is under investigation.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on X

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

collision

Previous story
Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna
Next story
Mayor, opposition react to report on Maple Ridge’s supportive housing

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Public Library will be showing four free foreign films this fall. (10634669 - Pixabay/Special to The News)
Go around the world in 4 movies at the Maple Ridge Public Library

The Hoffmann and Sons site is just one of the buildings that would be forced to relocate if the Harris Road underpass project receives the proper funding to move forward. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Multiple changes afoot for Pitt Meadows Museum

Items handed out to those in need in the community by the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society over the summer. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Clothing, non-perishables needed for Maple Ridge charity pop-up event

Coleen Pierre spoke and performed a song at the 2023 National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Maple Ridge on June 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Elder to speak about history and culture of the Katzie First Nation