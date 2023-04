About 20 firefighters battle blaze Wednesday night in 8400-block of 152 Street

Surrey firefighters take down a house fire in the 8400-block of 152 Street in Fleetwood Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a house fire that gutted a two-storey home in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Wednesday night (April 26).

About 20 firefighters battled the blaze at about 9 p.m. in the 8400-block of 152 Street. The fire closed 152 Street in both directions between 84 Avenue and 86 Avenue.

No injuried have been reported.



