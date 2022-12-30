PHOTOS: Hundreds of kids come to skate with Santa at Pitt Meadows Arena Complex

Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Anyone can sit on Santa’s lap, but hundreds of locals recently had the chance to do something much more unique and share a skate through a winter wonderland with the big man in red.

The Pitt Meadows Arena Complex hosted its two-day Winter Wonderland Skate on Dec. 22 and 23, with a significant crowd showing up to the event, according to the arena general manager Scott Mosby.

“We have been averaging around a thousand people attending over the two days Winter Wonderland is held,” said Mosby.

RELATED: Cold snap creates perfect conditions for game of shinny in South Surrey

People of all ages came out to the arena to get their photos taken in front of bright holiday displays, sip on some hot chocolate, and strap on some skates and take a few laps around the large tree of lights in the centre of the rink.

“We believe the local rink to be a community hub and use these dates as an opportunity to bring everyone together,” said Mosby.

“You don’t need to be active in winter sports to enjoy a good skate with family and friends, and doesn’t everyone love going for a skate on a brisk winter day at Christmas?”

More family-fun events in Pitt Meadows can be found by visiting https://www.pittmeadows.ca/our-community/.