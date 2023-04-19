PHOTOS: Local vendors raise thousands for Maple Ridge food bank and dry grad

More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ghostbusters of British Columbia was one of the many vendors at the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15 to help raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ghostbusters of British Columbia was one of the many vendors at the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15 to help raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Shirley Brunetta, owner of Grace Dignified Women’s Clothing Line was one of more than 50 local vendors who attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15 to help raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) More than 50 local vendors attended the craft fair fundraiser at Garibaldi Secondary on April 15, which helped raise money for the local food bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Dozens of local vendors flocked to Garibaldi Secondary on Saturday to participate in the craft fair fundraiser, which sought to collect money for the Friends in Need Food Bank and the school’s upcoming dry grad celebrations.

Teacher and event organizer Theresa Knox said that the craft fair was a big success, helping to raise a total of $700 for the food bank and more than $2,000 for the dry grad.

The vendors ranged from homemade soaps and beauty products to medieval props and tasty treats. The Ghostbusters of British Columbia also participated in the event, which member Jason Deline explained was to help fundraise for an additional cause.

“We’re raising money for BC Cancer as well,” said Deline. “It’s our favourite charity.”

The Garibaldi Secondary dry grad celebrations are scheduled to take place on June 2 and 3.