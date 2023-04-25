PHOTOS: Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day at Memorial Peace Park

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Spandy Andy was one of many performers at the Earth Day celebrations in Memorial Peace Park on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of awards for climate activism, photography, and poetry were given out at the Earth Day celebrations in Memorial Peace Park on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Leanne Koehn hosted the Earth Day opening ceremonies at Memorial Peace Park on April 22 and presented a cheque to the Katzie First Nation. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A Tinkerbell Station was set up at the Earth Day Repair Cafe event, which allowed kids to get hands-on with tools and take stuff apart to see how it works. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Memorial Peace Park was filled with community members looking to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, with the opening ceremonies recognizing several local environmental groups and giving out awards in a variety of categories.

Host of the ceremonies, Leanne Koehn, also opened the event with a special gesture that she said had never been done before as she handed a cheque to Colleen Pierre of Katzie First Nation.

“I love how land acknowledgements have become commonplace at community gatherings and I’ve always been thinking about what the next step is,” said Koehn.

“A couple of years ago, I was at an event and heard about the concept of real rent, which is paying a portion of money as symbolic rent to Indigenous nations whose land we live, work, and hold events like Earth Day on. So after discussing this with Chief George of Katzie First Nation, I am honoured and excited to present a percentage of our booth registration fees towards real rent cheques to both the Katzie First Nation and Kwantlen First Nation.”

Koehn also announced that a few different environmental groups were celebrating significant anniversaries this year, including the Alouette River Management Society, which has been operating for 30 years.

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society (KEEPS) and the Intergenerational Garden are also celebrating their 25-year and 10-year anniversaries, respectively.

Dozens of awards were also given out, with the first bunch being for the annual poetry and more contest, which organizer Ronda Payne explained had all poetry entries this year.

“It’s just fantastic to see the creativity within our community of all ages,” said Payne.

The photo contest winners were also acknowledged, with Karen Horne winning third place for a photo of autumn leaves, Nicole Connolly getting second place with a picture of Alouette Lake, Julie Cornell winning first place in the adult category for her flamingo picture, and Clare Gillese winning first place in the youth category.

Gillese, who is only 11 years old, was able to get first overall with her picture of flowing water over mossy rocks, which gathered 212 votes in the public contest.

To finish out the awards, Steve Ranta and Kirk Grayson of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub announced the winners of the 2023 Climate Champions Awards.

“These are local people who are already doing something in the fight against climate change,” said Ranta. “We hope they serve as an inspiration for others in the community to take action.”

Gerry Pinel, Margaret Spratt, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis, Carla Van Der Pauw, Dee and Rick Hislop, and Jennifer Henry were all recognized as climate champions and given framed awards for various reasons.

In addition to the speeches and awards being handed out, the Earth Day celebration also featured dozens of booths from many different local organizations, a Repair Cafe event in the bandstand, a Family Freecycle donation event, an electric vehicle car show, and the first Haney Farmers Market of 2023.

“I think for the first time, there was a lineup at the Family Freecycle before it opened, so that was amazing to see,” said Koehn.