PHOTOS: Maple Ridge homes make finalist list for upcoming Georgie Awards

The "Repurposed Perfection" renovation project by West Coast Dream Homes Ltd. is one of the finalists for a 2023 Georgie Award. (West Coast Dream Homes/Special to The News)

As the 2023 Georgie Awards prepare to celebrate the best new and renovated homes in B.C., two Maple Ridge homeowners could soon be living in award-winning properties.

The two local homes, which were both handled by West Coast Dream Homes Ltd., have made their way onto the list of finalists from the Canadian Homebuilder’s Association of BC (CHBA BC).

The first of the properties, titled Family Ties on the finalist list, is in the Custom Home Valued Under $1 million category.

The second entry, titled Repurposed Perfection, is in the Best Single-Family Residential Renovation $450,000 to $750,000 category.

Neil Moody, CEO of the CHBA BC, said that the purpose of these awards is to acknowledge the best companies in homebuilding, renovation, and real estate.

“To win a Georgie Award means your company has been recognized for excellence in homebuilding with a commitment to quality, durability, the latest building techniques, and design trends,” said Moody.

“To be named a finalist for this coveted award is a great achievement.”

This year’s Georgie Awards gala will be held in Vancouver on May 20 and will feature a yellow brick road theme.

Tickets to the gala are $285 per person and can be purchased at https://events.eply.com/2023GeorgieAwardsGalaTickets3370436/virtual.aspx.