PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Secondary School collects thousands in charity donations

Many families in need will now have a happier holiday season thanks to the hard work and generosity of the students at Maple Ridge Secondary School (MRSS).

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, MRSS hosted its annual Drive Thru Food Drive event, which resulted in more than 1,000 non-perishable food donations, and even more in cash donations.

MRSS teacher Maria Trudeau explained that this event is part of a long history of holiday fundraising at the school.

“The person who started this over 10 years ago was Michelle Ostrowski, who started it with her Geography 12 classes and made all of our boards here,” explained Trudeau. “Then it became so popular that when she went into student council, she continued it. We’re just carrying on a tradition.”

“MRSS usually raises the most amount of food and most cash in the district. Last year alone, we raised over $2,000 in cash and 1,400 pounds of food.”

The food drive involved dozens of students stationed in front of the school collecting donations from parents, other students, and community members driving down 122nd Avenue.

Members of the MRSS Ramblers boys basketball team also stood in front of the main entrance offering students free hot chocolate as they arrived at school.

“I consider this to be our most important event,” said Trudeau. “This hour outside is just part of it. Once we head inside, students and teachers bring even more food and cash all day long.”

Two of the students participating in the event were Elise Dobie and Nethkini Liyanage, who are both members of the MRSS student council.

“From last year, we know the feeling of giving back and seeing the guy who came to collect all of the food in tears,” said Liyanage. “It just fills your heart to see everyone get a nice Christmas dinner, and we just help out the best we can.”

“I definitely think this event is important, especially at this time of year when times are hard,” added Dobie.

Through this year’s Drive Thru Food Drive, MRSS was able to gather 1,557 food donations and $2,099.77 in cash donations for the local food bank.