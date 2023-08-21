PHOTOS: Maple Ridge volunteers give Whonnock Cemetery a makeover

A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) A total of 27 volunteers helped clean up headstones at Whonnock Cemetery on Aug. 12. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

More than 100 Whonnock Cemetery gravesites now look good as new thanks to the hard work of the Maple Ridge Museum and its volunteers.

On Aug. 12, a group of 27 volunteers headed down to the east Maple Ridge cemetery, where they got to work cleaning headstones and the areas surrounding them.

In only three hours, the crew managed to clean a total of 110 headstones.

This is part of an annual program that the Maple Ridge Museum runs every summer called the Headstone Preservation Project.

And even though the first cleanup day has already come and gone, there are still a couple of more dates left to volunteer before summer ends.

There will be another headstone cleanup day at Whonnock Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be followed by one last volunteer session on Saturday, Sept. 16, which will instead take place at Maple Ridge Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon.

In order to volunteer to help clean up these local gravesites, participants must bring their own cleaning supplies and be at least 16 years old or accompanied by an adult.

Interested individuals can register for one of the remaining headstone cleaning sessions by visiting www.mapleridgemuseum.org.

