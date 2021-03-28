People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

A memorial grew throughout the day Sunday (March 28) for the victim who died and the six others injured in Saturday’s stabbing.

While the Lynn Valley Library remained closed and behind police tape, that didn’t stop dozens of people coming by to pay their respects and leave flowers.

One woman was killed and six people were injured after a stabbing spree that started Saturday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of the woman, who was in her late 20s.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and it’s not yet clear if the suspect had any connection to the victims.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

fatal stabbing

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Carla George “Kwitelut” plays the drum at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flowers and notes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A member of the RCMP looks on at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People console one another at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

