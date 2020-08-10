PHOTOS: Motorcyclist in serious condition after Maple Ridge crash

Westbound Lougheed Highway from 240th Street was closed for several hours

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after a colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday.

RCMP were called to Lougheed Highway and Jim Robson Way at 4:45 p.m. yesterday after a motorcycle collided with a left-turning SUV, according to a witness on scene.

READ MORE: ‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound Lougheed Highway was closed from 240th Street for several hours.

DriveBC said the roadway was open to traffic again around 10 p.m. Sunday

RCMP are investigating.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgemotorcycle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after a colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after a colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Previous story
IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property
Next story
1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Motorcyclist in serious condition after Maple Ridge crash

Westbound Lougheed Highway from 240th Street was closed for several hours

ALONG THE FRASER: Fish ladder for Alouette dam would boost threatened wild sockeye

In action for more than a century can no longer be ignored: environmentalist

Maple Ridge hosts virtual plant-based eating discussion

Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina discusses pros of vegetarian diet

LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman tired of speeders on Bonson

Speed bumps or increased enforcement are needed to curtail racers through a park zone

LETTER: Lock cats and small dogs away from wily coyotes

If you have a letter you’d like to submit, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Fraser Valley Bandits fall to Edmonton in CEBL final

Bandits lose 90-73 to Stingers in Sunday’s Summer Series final

1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Fraser Valley Bandits advance to CEBL Championship Game

Bandits post comeback 76-75 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers in Saturday’s semifinal

IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

Most Read