PHOTOS: Performer brings authentic Chinese fan dances to Maple Ridge seniors

Professional dancer, Jessica Yue, demonstrated several traditional Chinese dances to the audience at Revera Sunwood. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Professional dancer, Jessica Yue, educated the audience at Revera Sunwood about the importance of the Lunar New Year and what it meant to be going into the Year of the Rabbit. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Dozens of people flocked to Revera Sunwood in Maple Ridge on Jan. 21 to delight in traditional Chinese fan dances in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Jessica Yue, a professional dance performer, entertained the audience, which was largely comprised of elderly residents of the local retirement home, for nearly an hour.

Tara Brandolini, community relations manager at Revera Sunwood, explained that the event was as much about education as it was about celebration.

“We are trying to bring awareness to the fact that our community is very multi-cultural,” said Brandolini.

The Chinese New Year event started off with Yue explaining to the audience what the holiday signified and how Chinese individuals typically honour and celebrate the occasion.

She then moved on to the dancing portion of the afternoon, which included several performances with various fans and other traditional Chinese props.

After the performance had concluded, there was an authentic Chinese feast, which included dishes like chicken fried rice, chow mein, and fortune cookies.