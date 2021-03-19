PHOTOS: South Surrey vehicle fire believed linked to Richmond double-homicide: IHIT

Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A burned-out vehicle found in South Surrey Friday (March 19) morning is believed to be connected to a double-homicide in Richmond, officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have said.

According to a news release issued by IHIT just after 3 p.m. Friday, the vehicle – a black BMW SUV – was reported shortly after the homicide, which was discovered when Richmond RCMP responded at 4:45 a.m. to assist with a structure fire in the 22000-block of Rathburn Drive.

After the fire was extinguished, two individuals were located deceased inside the residence.

The BMW was found on 194 Street, just south of 16 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP confirmed just after noon Friday that officers were investigating in the area, however, further details were not disclosed at that time.

“The only thing we can share right now is that the file is suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Peace Arch News.

At the scene, a burned vehicle could be seen tarped and loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. It was towed out at 1 p.m.

IHIT is asking for anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or video footage, or with any information related to either the homicide or burned SUV, to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

RCMPSurrey