PHOTOS: Rambo-themed carving unveiled at 40th anniversary celebration in Hope, B.C.

Elizabeth Dennehy (left) and Kathleen Dennehy (right) pose with a fan in front of the newly unveiled Sheriff Will Teasle carving (played by actor Brian Dennehy) during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Dennehys are the daughters of Brian Dennehy who starred in the 1982 film alongside Sylvester Stallone. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

A plaque is attached to the base of a carving of Sheriff Will Teasle from the movie Rambo First Blood, played by actor Brian Dennehy, during an unveiling on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin with Hope RCMP stands on Wallace Street during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Family members and an actor arrive by limo to the unveiling of a carving during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Master carver Ryan Villiers stands beside the wooden sculpture he made of Sheriff Will Teasle (played by actor Brian Dennehy) during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Jacob Rupp with Stunts Canada poses for a photo on Wallace Street in Hope during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Rupp was the stuntman in the 1982 movie starring Sylvester Stallone. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Pat Moran, co-owner of Kerfuffle Creations, shows fans replica knives during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Former Hope mayor Bud Gardner chats with people – including sisters Elizabeth Dennehy (black) and Kathleen Dennehy (red) – during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations outside Hope District Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The sisters are daughters of Brian Dennehy who played Sheriff Will Teasle in Rambo, and Gardner was the mayor at the time the movie was filmed in Hope in 1981. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

This carving of Sheriff Will Teasle from the movie Rambo First Blood, played by actor Brian Dennehy, was unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Hundreds of people came out to the unveiling of a carving of Sheriff Will Teasle (played by actor Brian Dennehy) during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Kathleen Dennehy (in red) speaks during unveiling of a carving of Sheriff Will Teasle (played by her father actor Brian Dennehy) at the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

An RCMP officer in red serge chats with actor Patrick Stack who played Lt. Clinton Morgen during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

A fan holds an action figure during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Hope resident Katie Frecon sports a Rambo outfit during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Fans check out some of the vehicles on display during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Fans prepare to pose for a photo during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

There were many souvenirs for sale at Kerfuffle Creations during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Knife designer Dietmar Pohl from Germany chats with fans at Kerfuffle Creations during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

A replica knife with Sylvester Stallone’s signature engraved on it was one of many souvenirs folks could buy at Kerfuffle Creations during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Many fans checked out this Rambo carving, which was installed in 2020, during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

A fan poses for a photo during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)