PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows RCMP crackdown on unsafe commercial vehicles

Ridge Meadows RCMP was out monitoring commercial vehicles travelling through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Friday, Aug. 12. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)Ridge Meadows RCMP was out monitoring commercial vehicles travelling through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Friday, Aug. 12. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officers and team members were out in droves on Friday where they specifically targeted commercial vehicles on the streets of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

After a few hours of monitoring the roads, a total of more than 100 commercial vehicle violations were caught, with dozens of tickets given out and some vehicles even being impounded.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, the final count was 113 violations identified, 23 tickets being issued, 25 vehicle inspections done, and 14 vehicles removed from the roads.

This was done in partnership with the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch, which aims to promote proper safety regulations within the commercial transport sector and improve overall road safety.

