PHOTOS: Santa spent time with more than just reindeer in Maple Ridge pet fundraiser

Haney Builders Supplies raised $4600 from their pet picture sessions on Dec. 3, 11, and 17. (Haney Builders Supplies/Special to The News)

Hundreds of people stood in line at Haney Builders Supplies this holiday season as they waited to get a photo with Santa. But instead of regular babies sitting on Santa’s lap, it was fur babies of all types and sizes.

The multi-day fundraiser invited people to bring whatever type of animals they had down to the store to get their photo taken in exchange for a donation to the Senior Animals in Need Society (SAINTS).

Chad Grant, the event organizer and a sales associate at Haney Builders Supplies, said that this fundraiser was something that he felt very passionate about.

“This fundraiser is close to the heart of the photographer [my wife] as she and our son are regular volunteers at SAINTS as barnyard volunteers,” said Grant. “It is important to us that everyone be able to celebrate the holidays with their families, and some families have more tails than others.”

After three days of taking pet pictures with Santa, Haney Builders Supplies was able to collect a total of $4600 for the animal rescue organization.

“That should keep the barnyard animals’ meds paid for a few months,” said Grant.

Last year, the fundraiser collected $2300, marking a significant jump in this year’s donations.

“It’s been growing significantly each year,” said Grant.

More pictures from the event are available on the Haney Builders Supplies Facebook page.