PHOTOS: Scheduled road closures in Maple Ridge

Public is advised to follow traffic signs in work zones and to plan ahead

A partial road closure is scheduled to be in effect on May 8 and May 11 on 112 Avenue between 240 Street and 243B Street. (City of Maple Ridge screen capture)

Many are still working from home, but travel to essential services continues so the City of Maple Ridge wants the public to note several roads closures scheduled for the month of May.

The public is advised to follow all traffic signs and flaggers as directed around crews in the work zone.

Partial Road Closure – May 11 to 19 on Dewdney Trunk Road between Edge Street and 230 Street

City crews will be working on road construction involving grinding and paving on Dewdney Trunk Road between Edge Street and 230 Street starting Monday, May 11 until Tuesday, May 19. Traffic will be reduced to single lanes for both eastbound and westbound vehicles between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Partial Road Closure – May 8 and May 11 on 112 Avenue between 240 Street and 243B Street

City crews will be paving for a development project on 112 Avenue between 240 Street and 243B Street on Friday, May 8 and Monday, May 11. Roads crew will be on site between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Delays are expected and City staff are advising the public to allow themselves more time to travel.

Full Road Closure – May 11 to 12 on 123 Avenue between Skillen Street and 209 Street

A full road closure will be in effect on 123 Avenue between Skillen Street and 209 Street from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12. City crews will be installing a sanitary service.

Full Road Closure – May 11 on Westfield Avenue between Dartford Street and 206 Street

A full road closure is in effect on Monday, May 11 on Westfield Avenue between Dartford Street and 206 Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews install a new water service. Emergency vehicles will not have access; however, traffic can detour.

Partial Road Closure – May 5 until end of month on 119 Avenue between 227 Street and 228 Street

Contractors will be installing storm and sanitary upgrades on 119 Avenue between 227 Street and 228 Street starting Wednesday, May 6 until the end of the month. Single lane, alternating traffic will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Partial Road Closure – May 1 to 8 on 203 Street between Powell Avenue and 132 Avenue

City crews were scheduled to complete road work on 203 Street between Powell Avenue and 132 Avenue from Friday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 12 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. But City staff have updated the advisory to report the closure would only be in effect until Friday, May 8.

As timelines for projects can change please visit the City of Maple Ridge website for update to the date information at mapleridge.ca/AlertCenter.

