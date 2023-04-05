PHOTOS: Things get hopping at Haney Place Mall ahead of Easter weekend

Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people showed up to Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, for some free Easter activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Local children and their parents swarmed Haney Place Mall on Saturday, April 1, to enjoy the wide array of Easter festivities set up in the heart of the shopping centre.

Sabrina Lakos, senior leasing and asset manager for Lorval Developments, which owns Haney Place Mall, said that hosting events like this was really great for both the mall and the community.

“It’s really great to be able to use the space to bring people together in the community and help re-aliven the shopping centre,” said Lakos.

“We bought it about a year ago, and we’re a local land owner and developer, and we just want to make sure that when we buy properties, we are re-investing into the community.”

As part of the Easter celebration, there were several local organizations with booths and attractions set up, including the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, Younghusband Resources, Bell Locksmith, The Create Shop, Sommi Medical Equipment, and others.

Kids had the opportunity to do some arts and crafts, get their faces painted, and take a picture with the two mascots wandering around the mall.

Haney Place Mall is also hosting an Easter scavenger hunt which runs until Monday, April 10.

Kids can pick up their scavenger hunt card from any of the participating stores located throughout the mall and then find the hidden items to complete their card before the deadline. A completed card will then be selected at random and a lucky winner will receive a $150 gift basket.

More information is available by calling the mall’s administration office at 604-467-1554.