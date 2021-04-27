Pickup ‘exploded’ into flames in downtown Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at Haney Place Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

They arrived at approximately 12:30 p.m. to find a Ford pickup fully involved, near the entrance on the south side of the mall. It was approximately seven meters from the building. Firefighters put out the blaze within minutes. Police also arrived on scene.

The driver said the truck “exploded,” as the fire erupted under the hood when he turned the key. The driver was not hurt.

More details as they become available.

