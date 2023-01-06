The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution

Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Officers’ union president says it’s another example of how creative drug smugglers have become

A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.

John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says the bird was apprehended at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, 80 kilometres east of Vancouver.

He says the backpack contained crystal methamphetamine.

Randle says he was told by officers that the bird was spotted with its unusual cargo on Dec. 29 in a yard at the facility, and they set up a trap to catch it.

Davinder Aujla, an assistant warden at Pacific Institution, confirmed there was a “recent interception of contraband” at the facility and the matter is under investigation.

Randle says in recent years, prison officers have been on the lookout for drones carrying drugs and other contraband but it’s the first time in his 13 years as a corrections officer he’s heard of a live bird being used.

He says the case is an indication of how creative criminals are becoming smuggling drugs.

RELATED: 4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Drugsprison

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
Next story
Constable Claus saves Christmas for kids stranded at Kelowna Airport

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP seize cash, drugs, and a gun during Pitt Meadows traffic stop

Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge offers delivery to its customers through Skip the Dishes. (Home Restaurant/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurants call for further delivery fee restrictions in the new year

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is one of many non-profit organizations that is currently struggling to find volunteers. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Hammond Elementary, Maple Ridge Elementary, and Maple Ridge Secondary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday