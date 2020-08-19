Stewart and Dease Lake RCMP are responding to an Aug. 18 helicopter crash near the Eskay Creek Mine. (Google Maps)

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash near a mining site in rural northern B.C.

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. confirmed to The Terrace Standard that the pilot was killed in a crash on Aug. 18 and that the helicopter was destroyed. The company said that the pilot – who has not been identified – was in the area supporting a mine exploration drill project at Eskay Creek Mine.

The mine is roughly 250 kilometers north of Stewart.

Those details have not been confirmed by police. RCMP said in a news release that they will release further information as it becomes available. At this time, the weather conditions or events that may have led to the crash are unknown.

ALSO READ: Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
