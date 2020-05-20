A small plane crashed at the south end of Pitt Lake Tuesday afternoon with a lone occupant – the pilot. (Google maps)

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

A 48-year-old Maple Ridge man is “unhurt” after his aircraft crashed into the south end of Pitt Lake Tuesday afternoon, Coquitlam RCMP confirm.

The man was the lone occupant of the plane.

A mayday call was received at Pitt Meadows Airport just after 2 p.m. where police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene.

[story continues below post]

“It appears as though the aircraft was damaged in a low-speed maneuver while on Pitt Lake and could no longer taxi or takeoff,” said Cpl Michael McLaughlin, a media relations officer with Coquitlam RCMP.

“A civilian boat towed the aircraft to shore where it will sit until it can be recovered and repaired,” he added.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt MeadowsRCMPsmall plane crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes
Next story
‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Just Posted

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

Kids creating cards to assure seniors they’re not alone during COVID

Cards for Hope started as a project at one Maple Ridge school – since grown into community venture

Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Maple Ridge residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

Maple Ridge man honoured for work discovering the Stanley Park Rock Garden

Chris Hay received the B.C. Historical Federation’s Award of Recognition

Plane crash in Pitt Meadows

Crash site is at the south end of Pitt Lake

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Family of missing North Delta senior with dementia pleads for public’s help

Police ask residents, businesses to check any unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Most Read