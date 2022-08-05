(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Pilot project aims to combat skin cancer with free sunscreen via dispensers

New Westminster one of 4 test cities across Canada

A pilot project aimed at combating skin cancer by making sunscreen more accessible is coming to municipalities across Canada.

The four startup locations are New Westminster, B.C., Summerside P.E.I., Riverview, N.B. and Brooks, Alta..

The program is a collaboration between Save Your Skin Foundation, medical student Samuel Farag, BC Cancer, and support from the cities themselves.

Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, so ensuring safety protectors such as sunscreen are accessible takes on added importance. Studies have shown incidence rates have gone up yearly, according to Save Your Skin founder Kathy Bernard, who indicated the issue is getting worse.

A stage four skin cancer survivor herself, Bernard wants to reaffirm the message it can be deadly but is highly preventable.

READ MORE: New B.C.-based technology may help diagnose skin cancer sooner

The municipalities are enthusiastic about participating in the project, which will involve automatic, touchless dispensers.

“Summers are becoming increasingly hotter and drier, and the health and safety of our community is always our number one priority, said New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Coté. “We are excited to participate in this initiative to ensure everyone has free access to sunscreen so our residents and visitors can protect their skin while enjoying our parks.”

The dispensers will provide free Health Canada SPF 30 certified sunscreen. In New Westminster, the dispensers will be available for public use at the Moody and Hume outdoor pools, Grimston Park wading pool and in the city parks/works yard for city staff members working outdoors.

Sunscreen is only one part of the overall strategy. Project organizers also recommend limiting your time in the sun when the heat is at its highest (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m) and seeking shade.

For more information, visit the Save Your Skin Foundation website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

British ColumbiaHealthlowermainlandSummer

Previous story
‘Rehabilitated’ historic Eagle Pass Fire Lookout in Shuswap destroyed by blaze

Just Posted

Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is accepting nominations for its annual various business excellence awards, executive director Gary Bizzo announced this week. (Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge chamber accepting business award nominations

Debbie Sheppard has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. (Special to The News)
Local apartment sales drop by 42 per cent

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue, from left: acting lieutenant Mark Davies, firefighter Andrew Brown, deputy chief Tracy Warren, and firefighter Jerrod Saddler, saved Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)
Firefighters save dog stuck under a tree stump in Pitt Meadows dog park

Bakir Junaideen with his wife Farzana, and their two sons Nabeel 12, and Zaid, 9. (Special to The News)
Fundraiser started for father of two who drowned while tubing in Maple Ridge