VIDEO: Pilot walks away after helicopter crash at Langley airport

The helicopter apparently crashed onto its side, tearing off the rotor blades

A helicopter crashed at the Langley Regional Airport Thursday afternoon, but the pilot and lone occupant walked away from the hard landing unscathed.

Emergency crews were dispatched a few minutes before 5 p.m. when the helicopter apparently slammed into the ground in on the airport grounds.

The helicopter wound up on its side, with its rotor blades torn off and flung around the area, said assistant Township fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

One of the blades apparently hit a nearby parked car.

However, no one on the ground was injured and the pilot has been checked out by BC Ambulance paramedics and appears to be okay.

The investigation will now likely be taken over by Transport Canada, which looks into aircraft crashes.

There are multiple police cruisers and other emergency vehicles around 216th Street and Fraser Highway. Roads in the area may be closed, avoid that area if you are driving as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

