Children play on the playground equipment at MacLean Park in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pit Meadow Playgrounds to reopen June 1

Fencing and caution tape will be remove, signage promoting good hygiene will be posted

Kids across Pitt Meadows will once again be able to rocket themselves down a slide or swing as high as possible.

Beginning June 1, the city’s public playground’s will be reopened for use.

“The decision to re-open playgrounds has been made with recent information received in accordance with the Provincial COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines and the Canadian Playground Safety Institute,” said Carolyn Baldridge, the manager of communications and community engagement with the city. “These guidelines indicate that playgrounds are a safe environment and that everyone should be mindful of appropriate personal hygiene before and after play.”

Mayor Bill Dingwall praised the community for it’s help in stopping the spread of the virus, and hopes its members enjoy the recreational spaces safely.

““We have heard from the Province that outside play is beneficial and we welcome families to make use of our community’s playgrounds. We encourage all users to continue to practice physical distancing and to supervise children while using playgrounds.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows grads will be celebrating virtually this year

Fencing and caution tape will be removed on Monday, June 1. Signage will be posted to encourage all users to use good hygiene before and after use. Residents are reminded to follow the direction of the province which includes:

· Wash hands before and after play and touching shared surfaces (use hand sanitizer if washroom not available);

· Avoid touching your face;

· Keep a minimum of two metres or six feet away from people from other households; and

· Stay home if you are feeling sick.

“The safety of our community and staff are our highest priority,” said chief administrative officer Mark Roberts. “The City of Pitt Meadows is working hard to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic based on guidance and updates from the Province. We know that COVID-19 has low infection and transmission rates in children in outside settings and that outdoor play is vital for physical and mental well-being and development of children.”

Programs and services at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, Heritage Hall, South Bonson Community Centre and the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will not be considered for reopening at this time. This includes summer day camps, however some limited outdoor programs may reopen later this summer should the city feel confident they can resume in a safe manner.

Information about reopening other city facilities will be shared at pittmeadows.ca/COVID19.


