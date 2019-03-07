Pitch made to sponsor competition course at Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake

Donor wants to give $10,000 to rebuild, in return for naming rights

One member of the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club has offered to donate $10,000 to help rebuild the flat-water sprint course at Whonnock Lake.

Richard Rosenthal, vice-commodore of the club, has asked that the course be named the Laura Rosenthal Race Course at Whonnock Lake, in honour of his late wife, for a period of 10 years, and that two signs be posted at the course in east Maple Ridge.

Rosenthal approached the city recreation department last November with the offer to replace the course, which would include materials and an anchoring system, as well as the starting dock for the nine-lane course.

The old course already has been removed from the lake and the new one would be in a new location, farther from the beach area.

The Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club trains recreational and competitive paddlers in canoeing, kayaking, and dragon boat paddling.

A staff report notes that the club doesn’t currently have an alternative funding source.

Maple Ridge council, at its Tuesday workshop meeting, voted to send the request on to its regular council meeting on March 12.

Parks and facilities director David Boag clarified that the name applies to the competition sprint course only, and doesn’t mean the lake is being renamed.

Previous story
Pitch made to sponsor competition course at Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake
Next story
Surrey, Vancouver submit final proposal to launch driverless shuttles

Just Posted

Pitch made to sponsor competition course at Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake

Donor wants to give $10,000 to rebuild, in return for naming rights

Pitt Meadows upset in first round at provincials

Marauders lose opener to Arygle 85-69

Snowing again in Maple Ridge

Forecast to end by midnight but could return Thursday

Westview grad paints NBA star during professional basketball’s All-Star weekend

Sophia Mitchell is a member of Artrageous, an artistic troupe based out of New Mexico

Social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge

Council given Friday deadline by minister

Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

5 to start your day

Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze, social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge and more

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Surrey, Vancouver submit final proposal to launch driverless shuttles

The two cities hope to share $50M in prize money in the ‘Smart Cities’ traffic infrastructure challenge

Giants blank Blazers 5-0 for fifth straight win

Vancouver team move to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

Most Read