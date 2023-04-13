Jessica Hailstone (left) and Caitlyn Domijan are the founders of The Collective Markets, and will be running the spring market event at Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)

Jessica Hailstone (left) and Caitlyn Domijan are the founders of The Collective Markets, and will be running the spring market event at Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23.

Pitt Meadows Airport hosts massive spring market event

The Collective Markets will be at Sky Hangar on April 22 and 23

The Collective Markets is set to return to Sky Hangar at the Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23 as it hosts its spring market event, which founders Jessica Hailstone and Caitlyn Domijan say will be bigger and better than ever before.

This market will feature more than 60 small and emerging brands, with plenty of additional activities for people to check out while they’re there.

For the kids, Vancouver-based newborn photographer Meliza Orellana will be on site on April 22 to take portraits of children. There will also be a free royal meet and greet event on April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, which will be hosted by Dream Party Productions and will feature a variety of classic family-friendly characters.

Meanwhile, Lower Mainland tattoo artists Madelyn Jenn and Asia Billings will also be available on both days to offer fine-line tattoos to the adults on a first come first serve basis.

Several regional food trucks will also be on-site during the market, in addition to the all-natural cocktails being served up by Koldies bar.

Families can drop by the market anytime from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 22 or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23. There is also a VIP early access pass, which will grant holders entry to the event an hour early on April 22 and includes a goodie bag containing vendor items, a handmade sugar cookie, and a coffee or mimosa from Koldies bar.

Adults will have the opportunity to attend the After Dark event on April 22, which is limited to people 19 years or older, and allows late entry to the event from 7 to 9 p.m. in addition to a free welcome drink, a snack from prosciutto and pine, and discounts during the vendor happy hour.

More information and passes for the event can be found at www.collectivecraftmarkets.com.

