Pitt Meadows airport site of temporary home for fire department

A 19,000-square-foot hangar at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will be transformed into a fully functional temporary location for Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Services during the construction of the new firehall.

“Council is excited to see another important project moving forward that will enhance safety for our community,” Mayor Bill Dingwall announced Monday.

“The new hall is desperately needed for our fire department to ensure that they can operate in a safe manner and provide our community with the best service possible over the next 40 years.”

After the completion of some minor tenant improvements and site preparations in March, the fire department will begin moving operations to the temporary hall this April.

The total estimated cost for the temporary hall is within the original estimate of $500,000 to $800,000. This includes, leasing the space and tenant improvements.

“The temporary site and location meets all of our department needs and will allow us to maintain response to calls and continue to serve the community well over the coming years as the new firehall is being built,” said chief Mike Larsson.

The final design of the new firehall continues to progress and exterior renderings will be presented at an upcoming council meeting in March, including a detailed cost estimate and timeline.

The new firehall, costing about $15 million, will replace the existing fire hall on 122A Avenue, near Harris Road, which opened in 1983.

It will include an emergency operations centre, and is being built to allow the department room to grow over the next 50 years, said Larsson.

Demolition of the existing firehall is expected to begin in the spring of 2020 and construction will take about two years.

The final design of the new hall will be presented at an upcoming engagement and priorities committee meeting on March 10, including cost estimates and timeline.



