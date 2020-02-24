New fire hall is being planned on site of existing fire hall. (THE NEWS – files)

Pitt Meadows airport site of temporary home for fire department

Construction starting soon on new fire hall

A 19,000-square-foot hangar at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will be transformed into a fully functional temporary location for Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Services during the construction of the new firehall.

“Council is excited to see another important project moving forward that will enhance safety for our community,” Mayor Bill Dingwall announced Monday.

“The new hall is desperately needed for our fire department to ensure that they can operate in a safe manner and provide our community with the best service possible over the next 40 years.”

Read more: New Pitt Meadows firehall in design stage

After the completion of some minor tenant improvements and site preparations in March, the fire department will begin moving operations to the temporary hall this April.

The total estimated cost for the temporary hall is within the original estimate of $500,000 to $800,000. This includes, leasing the space and tenant improvements.

“The temporary site and location meets all of our department needs and will allow us to maintain response to calls and continue to serve the community well over the coming years as the new firehall is being built,” said chief Mike Larsson.

The final design of the new firehall continues to progress and exterior renderings will be presented at an upcoming council meeting in March, including a detailed cost estimate and timeline.

The new firehall, costing about $15 million, will replace the existing fire hall on 122A Avenue, near Harris Road, which opened in 1983.

It will include an emergency operations centre, and is being built to allow the department room to grow over the next 50 years, said Larsson.

Demolition of the existing firehall is expected to begin in the spring of 2020 and construction will take about two years.

The final design of the new hall will be presented at an upcoming engagement and priorities committee meeting on March 10, including cost estimates and timeline.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Protesters block tracks in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

VIDEO: Protesters block tracks in Maple Ridge

West Coast Express train service has been suspended

Pitt Meadows airport site of temporary home for fire department

Construction starting soon on new fire hall

Vehicle found, woman still missing out of Maple Ridge

Mounties looking for dash-cam video

LETTER: Look for real, whole story around blockades

Please take time to research all the truths behind First Nation concerns: reader

UPDATED: Police say a man was not stabbed, afterall, in Maple Ridge altercation

A man told staff at the Salvation Army, where he sought help, he had been stabbed

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Motorists were ‘driving like their own Indy 500’ before fatal Abbotsford crash, court hears

Family member declares defence request for 90-day jail sentence a ‘joke’

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

The suspect, whose name is under a publication ban, faced 10 charges in relation to this incident

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Most Read