Pitt Meadows and Katzie get government funds for emergency preparedness

‘Emergency Preparedness is more important now than ever’ says Beare

Pitt Meadows city hall and the Katzie First Nation will be receiving $50,000 from a provincial emergency preparedness fund.

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MLA Lisa Beare said the Emergency Support Services (ESS) funds will help keep people safe in the event of an emergency, and more than 50 First Nations and local governments will receive a share of more than $1.9 million towards local emergency preparedness.

“This funding for Pitt Meadows with Katzie First Nation means that should a crisis occur, we’ll be better prepared to assist the most vulnerable members in the community,” said Beare. “Emergency Preparedness is more important now than ever, and I’m glad to see these grants going out across the province.”

READ ALSO: Regional districts want more disaster funding from Emergency Management B.C.

Governments will use funding for volunteer recruitment, retention and training, and the purchase of equipment.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is a suite of programs divided into several funding streams. The province is introducing three new streams this year to help First Nations and local governments better prepare for emergencies and the changing climate.

Preparation can be made in areas of: Public notification, evacuation planning, extreme-heat risk mapping, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

There will also be grants for volunteer and composite fire departments; Indigenous cultural safety and cultural-humility training; emergency support services; and emergency operations centres.

“It’s clearer than ever that emergencies can strike at any time, and it’s so important for communities to be prepared and ready to respond before they do,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

Emergency PreparednessPitt Meadows