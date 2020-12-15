Local schools will benefit from gaming funds for parent advisory councils. (Maple Ridge Secondary School/File photo)

Local schools will benefit from gaming funds for parent advisory councils. (Maple Ridge Secondary School/File photo)

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge school parent groups receive gaming funds

The provincial government announced funding for 1,300 groups

The parent groups at local schools will be getting gaming funds, the provincial government announced.

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows School District and some private school PACs received funding.

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in the province are receiving funding through Community Gaming Grants in the 2020-21 school year. Schools receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs to fund activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

Students in K-12 receive support for extracurricular experiences such as student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment as well as writing, drama and music clubs through Community Gaming Grant funds.

• READ MORE: New superintendent for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District

“Currently it is very difficult for PACs to raise funds in their communities,” said Andrea Sinclair, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. “Continued financial support from Community Gaming Grants enables PACs/DPACs to reduce the burden on parents at the school level and ensures PACs can continue to support activities for students and parents, which will be much needed in the coming year.”

The Community Gaming Grants program distributes $140 million each year to support approximately 5,000 not-for-profit community organizations throughout the province.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer’s orders and provides flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

Every year, commercial gaming revenue funds essential government programs and services, including health care, education, justice and social services.

Up to $140 million of gaming revenue benefits communities through the 5,000 organizations that the Community Gaming Grants program supports each year.

Community Gaming Grants provide funding to arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as PACs in schools throughout B.C.

There has been no change to the Community Gaming Grants program budget for 2020-21.

To support vulnerable British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, the Province provided a $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia in March 2020

• Albion Elementary School PAC: $8,760.00

• Alexander Robinson Elementary School PAC: $10,480.00

• Alouette Elementary School PAC: $9,140.00

• Blue Mountain Elementary PAC: $5,720.00

• District Parent Advisory Council S.D. #42 – Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: $2,500.00

• Fairview Elementary School PAC: $7,460.00

• Garibaldi Secondary School P.A.C.: $18,960.00

• Glenwood Elementary School P.A.C.: $7,220.00

• Golden Ears Elementary School PAC: $10,680.00

• Hammond Parents Consultative Committee: $8,000.00

• Harry Hooge Elementary School PAC: $8,960.00

• James Cameron School Parent Support Group: $760.00

• Kanaka Creek Elementary School PAC: $10,700.00

• L’Ecole Elementaire Eric Langton Elementary School PAC Association: $8,760.00

• Laity View Home & School Association: $12,980.00

• Maple Ridge Elementary School PAC: $8,280.00

• Maple Ridge Secondary PAC: $23,180.00

• Meadowridge Parent Guild: $13,040.00

• Samuel Robertson Technical Senior Secondary School PAC: $15,560.00

• St. Patrick’s Parent Support Group: $5,180.00

• Thomas Haney Secondary P.A.C.: $22,920.00

• Webster’s Corner Elementary School PAC: $2,540.00

• Westview Secondary School P.A.C.: $15,220.00

• Whonnock Elementary School PAC: $5,380.00

• Yennadon Elementary School Home & School Association: $12,300.00

• Environmental School Project PAC: $2,140.00

• District 42 Alternate Secondary PAC: $3,300.00

• C’usqunela Parent Advisory Council: $9,140.00

• Davie Jones Elementary PAC: $6,800.00

• Edith McDermott Elementary PAC: $6,840.00

• Highland Park Elementary School P.A.C.: $6,960.00

• Pitt Meadows Elementary School PAC: $11,300.00

•Pitt Meadows Secondary School P.A.C.: $18,340.00

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Education fundingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness
Next story
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Just Posted

Local schools will benefit from gaming funds for parent advisory councils. (Maple Ridge Secondary School/File photo)
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge school parent groups receive gaming funds

The provincial government announced funding for 1,300 groups

(THE NEWS/files)
School District 42 shop teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Had dangerously untidy shop, allowed students in vehicles on hoist

Claudette Schulte, left, and Sheila Diebel, built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge friends create gingerbread church for local retirement residence

Church stands about 70 centimetres tall from the base to the tip of cross on the steeple

Marilynn McDonald, left, and Vicki Laleune, volunteers with Christmas Haven wrap presents. (Christina Waschko/Special to The News)
Christmas Haven delivering this Christmas Eve across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Christmas Haven provides Christmas dinner and gifts for those in need

(Pixabay)
Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness

Maple Ridge man leading Fraser Health’s efforts in his hometown

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

Skully White (right) of Abbotsford donated his kidney to Tim Hiscock on Monday (Dec. 14). White posted this picture on Tuesday morning. (Facebook photo)
Kidney-transplant surgery complete for Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner and customer

Skully White and Tim Hiscock recovering well after procedure on Monday in Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Most Read