Pitt Meadows animals now have a new home thanks to 5-year shelter deal

The Coquitlam Animal Shelter will be providing shelter services to the City of Pitt Meadows starting Aug. 28. (Richard Stewart/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows animals in need will soon have a new place to go for help thanks to an agreement between the city and the Coquitlam Animal Shelter.

This five-year deal will allow the Coquitlam shelter to start providing adoption, stray impound, and other animal care services for Pitt Meadows animals starting on Aug. 28.

“Pets are an important part of family,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “Council is pleased that Pitt Meadows animal shelter services will be provided by a well-established municipally operated shelter that also services neighbouring communities.”

However, under this new deal, the City of Pitt Meadows will continue to manage its own bylaw enforcement and animal control services, as well as the removal of deceased animals and licensing for dogs.

Currently, the Coquitlam Animal Shelter already provides services to the Tri-Cities, with the Pitt Meadows agreement providing the shelter with even more contract revenue while ensuring that any Pitt Meadows animals in need will have a place to go where they can receive some much-needed assistance.

The Coquitlam Animal Shelter is located at 500 Mariner Way and is open for adoption viewings on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

