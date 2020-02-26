Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

The City of Pitt Meadows’ annual report has won another award, for the fifth year in a row.

Pitt Meadows was awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2018 annual report.

The award recognizes quality in governmental accounting and financial reporting, said a city news release.

“I am proud of the excellent work of our finance and communications departments to once again be recognized by this prestigious award for clear and transparent financial reporting,” Mayor Bill Dingwall said in a release.

The annual report outlines the city’s achievements, measures the progress made on council’s strategic goals, and shows strong fiscal management that delivers great value, Dingwall added.

The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association which serves more than 20,000 government finance professionals in Canada and the United States.

The report was considered “to have demonstrated a spirit of full disclosure designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial picture and to encourage potential users and user groups to read the report,” said the release.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Finance