Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

The City of Pitt Meadows’ annual report has won another award, for the fifth year in a row.

Pitt Meadows was awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2018 annual report.

The award recognizes quality in governmental accounting and financial reporting, said a city news release.

“I am proud of the excellent work of our finance and communications departments to once again be recognized by this prestigious award for clear and transparent financial reporting,” Mayor Bill Dingwall said in a release.

The annual report outlines the city’s achievements, measures the progress made on council’s strategic goals, and shows strong fiscal management that delivers great value, Dingwall added.

The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association which serves more than 20,000 government finance professionals in Canada and the United States.

The report was considered “to have demonstrated a spirit of full disclosure designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial picture and to encourage potential users and user groups to read the report,” said the release.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Finance

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police
Next story
Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Just Posted

Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

Burrards go back-to-back

Ridge Meadows U-15 lacrosse team claims their second straight provincial title in Richmond

Maple Ridge council opts for a city-run Albion Community Centre

Unanimous vote on Tuesday

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

White Rock man says landlord ‘threatened’ tenants for seeking cash after no heat over Christmas

Porte Realty VP says original notice was harsh and quickly replaced

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

Most Read