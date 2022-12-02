Pitt Meadows approves plans to add nine full-time career firefighters

Addition of new firefighters expected to cause a 2.55% rise in taxes

Pitt Meadows has announced that it will be doubling the number of full-time career firefighters that the city has within the next few months.

“Pitt Meadows city council unanimously approved the addition of nine career firefighters, which includes two lieutenants, six firefighters, and one training officer,” said Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the city, in a statement.

This comes as a major addition to Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service, which until now, only had eight full-time career firefighters.

The hiring of these new firefighters will begin immediately, with the city explaining they hope to have all nine in place by early 2023.

“This is a significant investment in our essential services and in enhancing community safety,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald.

“These additional full-time firefighters result in a critical model shift from the current structure that has a high reliance on our paid-on-call members to a model with primary dependence on career firefighters. This model shift ensures that Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service will have fire and rescue coverage 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

The Pitt Meadows firefighters union, IAFF Local 4810, said that they were happy to see the city council moving in this direction.

“We are very grateful for council’s unanimous decision,” said union president Brent Hannah. “We are also very encouraged with their commitment to public safety and firefighter safety. Offering 24-7 staffing is great for the community. However, still more works to be done to truly achieve the minimum industry standard and WorkSafeBC requirements.”

“Crews need a minimum of four firefighters to enter a structure. Two firefighters must enter together, one stays outside at the door ready to perform a rescue and one must stay at the pump on the engine. This can only be achieved if there is staffing available for vacation and sick coverage.”

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson expressed his joy at the council’s decision, saying that it was a “meaningful investment in the community’s safety.”

“These additional firefighters and training officers will provide a safer service for our community and will take the strain off our firefighters. I am proud of the steps we’ve taken the last few years towards building a fire department we can all be proud of and feel confident in,” said Larsson.

According to the city of Pitt Meadows, the introduction of these nine new career firefighters will cost the average single-family home an increase of $95 per year.

But when combined with the proposed 2023 budget plans presented to city council on Nov. 28 and 29, the total expected tax and utility increase is $270 for an average single-family home, which is a 7.26 per cent rise from the 2022 budget.

“Non-discretionary charges related to Metro Vancouver water and sewage treatment, RCMP policing costs, as well as supply chain and high inflationary pressures; all of which account for $133 or a 3.58 per cent of the total increase,” explained Baldridge.

Despite the tax hike, MacDonald and the rest of city council stand behind their decision, citing the significance it has for the community.

“We recognize the importance of providing the safest fire services model for the community and our firefighters,” said MacDonald.

