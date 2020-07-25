Pitt Meadows arena reopening for organized skill development

No games or scrimmages will be permitted on the ice.

Pitt Meadows ice lovers can rejoice.

The local arena on Bonson Road will reopen to organized groups on Monday, August 3.

Ice hockey and ringette players, as well as figure skaters will be able to develop their skills and practice with new safety protocols in place.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the city is looking forward to safely welcoming sports users back onto the ice.

“While athletes can’t yet participate in games, it’s important that they have an opportunity to practice and train,” he said.

No games, scrimmage, drop-in hockey or skating will be allowed.

READ MORE: Sports courts reopen in Pitt Meadows

A list of measures has been put together to ensure safety:

  • Athletes must come to the facility with the majority of their equipment already on. Dressing rooms will not be in use other than to put skates on.
  • Athletes must use their own pre-filled water bottles.
  • Access to the building will only be permitted 15 minutes prior to the start of the activity. No early admittance allowed.
  • Athletes will have 10 minutes from the end of their ice time to exit the arena.
  • Visitors should sanitize hands when entering the facility.
  • All visitors must adhere to physical distancing (six feet or two metres) at all times. This includes players, coaches, parents and staff.
  • Shooting, passing, skating drills are permitted. No games or scrimmages.
  • Spectators are not permitted; only one parent or guardian allowed in designated areas per athlete.
  • Limited number of washroom users allowed at one time.
  • The lobby area is restricted to flow through traffic only and spectators waiting for athletes are asked to wait in their vehicles.
  • Anyone who is sick is asked to stay home.

Arena ice times have been re-booked based on the original ice time summer schedule for returning groups with the exception of all special events.

Due to COVID-19 building capacity restrictions, tournaments and special events will not be held this season.

Groups wishing to book ice times are asked to email info@pittmeadowsarena.com or call 604-460-1531.

Prior to booking an ice time, groups must have a sport-specific COVID-19 Safety Plan that details precautions to be put in place to mitigate the risk of virus exposure or infection.

The City closed the Pitt Meadows Arena in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Staff continue to work on plans to safely reopen additional facilities.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
