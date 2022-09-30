Pitt Meadows Art Gallery opens application submissions for Christmas exhibit

Arts and culture community development coordinator, Tracee Jung, says that the last couple of Christmas at PMAG events had around 60 exhibitors. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has put out the call for any artists who would like to see their works included as part of this year’s Christmas at PMAG: Art & Artisan Sale.

While this holiday pop-up store won’t start until Nov. 12, the Gallery needs to have all of its applications in by Oct. 9.

Tracee Jung, Arts and culture community development coordinator for the City of Pitt Meadows, explained that this event is something that benefits both local artists and community members.

“We have volunteers who run the Gallery and help our visitors find a handmade and unique gift for everyone on their list. By making a purchase at our Gallery, you are getting a handmade, unique or one-of-a-kind gift, and in turn, you are supporting a local artist or small business! It’s a win, win.”

Jung encourages all types of artists and artisans to apply for the exhibit, as the Gallery likes to display a wide range of items.

“We have everything from natural body care products, vintage Christmas décor, small giftable artwork and prints, hand painted ornaments, and even hand sewn Barbie clothes,” said Jung.

Jung and the rest of the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery crew are looking forward to the upcoming pop-up shop, with Jung saying that they expect around 70 artists and artisans to participate in this year’s event.

Details on how to apply for Christmas at PMAG 2022 can be found at https://www.pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/.