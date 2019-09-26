Pitt Meadows boy opens gates to Disneyland

Six-year-old Linden Bradley of Pitt Meadows got to open the gates to Disneyland. (Contributed)

A Pitt Meadows boy who has beaten cancer got to open the gates to Disneyland.

Six-year-old Linden Bradley and his family got the keys to the Magic Kingdom, and was joined by Mickey Mouse as he swung the gates open to visitors last Friday.

Linden is cancer free after a battle with stage four lymphoma that saw him hospitalized through four rounds of chemotherapy.

He was discharged in June, in time to start Grade 1, and for a trip to Disneyland through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“He’s been through more than I think any of us combined have been through,” said his mom, Julia Bradley, in a comment on the Disney Parks blog.

“Hopefully, this will be the memory that he remembers instead of all the bad times with cancer – he got to open Disneyland!”

His wish was to go to Disneyland with his sister Keira and parents Julia and Graham for a week-long trip. He was given VIP treatment, and made the honourary mayor of the Haunted Mansion for a day.

His story was covered by Good Morning America and ABC News.

