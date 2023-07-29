Jerry Kok, general manager of Driving Unlimited Academy, is asking the public to make non-perishable donations to the local food bank at the Pitt Meadows head office location. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Pitt Meadows business collects donations for Friends in Need Food Bank

Driving Unlimited Academy is looking for non-perishable donations

A Pitt Meadows business has made donating to the local food bank even easier by setting up a brand-new donation box at its head office.

Driving Unlimited Academy, which offers driving school services throughout the Lower Mainland, Kelowna, and Victoria, is now accepting non-perishable food donations, which will be given to the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Jerry Kok, president of the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce and general manager of Driving Unlimited Academy, explained that the items that are most in need include canned fruits, canned veggies, canned meat, canned fish, formula baby food, beans, nut butter, soups, hygiene products, pet food, and diapers and wipes.

“Please make sure everything is in date,” said Kok. “Thank you for supporting our community.”

Donations can be at the Driving Unlimited Academy office (110A – 19150 Lougheed Hwy.) between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

