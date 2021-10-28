Pitt Meadows’ campaign to celebrate community pride to conclude on Oct. 29

The campaign gave people a chance to share what made them proud to be part of Pitt Meadows, and also to win a $50 local gift card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Proud campaign will be concluding this week with just a couple of days left for people to submit their photos and experiences to win prizes.

The campaign, which was launched on May 31 to celebrate the different aspects of the city that make it a great place to live, work, and visit, will be concluded but the city will continue its engagement with the community on its site, Have Your Say Pitt Meadows, to view and continue to submit photos and stories, said Carolyn Baldrige, the communications manager for the city.

People will still have a chance to win prizes for their submissions until Oct. 29.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows starts new campaign to showcase community pride

During the five-month campaign, the city received 94 submissions and the engagement site received over 2,400 visitors. So far, the city has awarded 18 weekly prizes of $50 to local businesses. Throughout the campaign, videos of the Mayor and Council featured different aspects of Pitt Meadows and each shared what makes them Pitt Meadows Proud from dikes, golf courses, local farms, small businesses, inspiring art gallery and many parks and recreation facilities.

“Even though this has been another challenging year navigating the ever evolving COVID-19 pandemic, this was all the more reason to celebrate our unique community and provide an opportunity for sharing our community pride and spreading positivity. Despite everything that we have been through, what makes our community special hasn’t changed,” said Baldridge.

ALSO READ: Judge’s decision reserved in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman