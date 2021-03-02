CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows challenges CP’s process for choosing logistics park site

Site evaluation was ‘fundamentally flawed in its methodology’ asserts city

Pitt Meadows city council says CP Rail went through a flawed process to arrive at a site in Pitt Meadows for its proposed new logistics park.

The city is sending CP a letter saying the comparative site evaluation is “fundamentally flawed in its methodology,” and refers to “specious claims of the project’s benefits.”

In December, the railway announced its intent to establish a 41-hectare logistics yard on farmland just south of its existing intermodal facility. It plans to build a “multi-modal, multi-commodity transload and logistics facility.” It would have three main elements: a fuel and ethanol transload facility, an agricultural hub where products will be received by rail and transloaded to shipping containers, and an auto compound for vehicles headed for local distributors.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows city hall and residents oppose new CP Rail operation

“It appears as though the Kennedy Road property was pre-determined by CP and the evaluation was completed after the fact to try to provide further justification beyond the site being the most convenient and cost effective for CP,” says the letter by council.

Among the city’s objections:

• There are at least 17 residents within 300 metres of the site, while the evaluation says there are none.

• There are four amenities within 400 metres – Pitt River Regional Greenway, Cottonwood Park, the Ridge Meadows BMX Track, and the Pitt Meadows Gun Club. CP’s evaluation says there are none.

• It did not consider the fire safety issues brought with storing fuels and grains at the location.

• More truck traffic would stress the intersection of Kennedy Road and Lougheed Highway, which has recently been evaluated as operating at-or-near a failing level of service.

• Environmental impacts due to proximity of the site to the Katzie Slough.

“This assessment tool was tremendously flawed, and there were gross misrepresentations in it,” said Coun. Anena Simpson.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows wants higher tax rate for CP Rail

Coun. Nicole MacDonald called the fire and rescue service model “grossly undersized, under-trained, under-equipped to handle anything that could potentially develop there.”

She highlighted that the letter is addressed to CP, where it might “fall on deaf ears,” but is copied to numerous federal and provincial agencies and politicians.

CP responded by saying it appreciates the input from the City of Pitt Meadows, and is confident the company can address the issues raised in the letter through the comprehensive environmental effects assessment that is underway.

“The comparative site evaluation was a high level evaluation that looked at a number of technical, environmental and socio-economic criteria to ensure that there wasn’t another site in the study area which would have substantially lowered potential effects,” said Lesli Tomlin, CP director of communications.

“The facility needs to be located west of Mission, on a relatively flat 40 ha site that is parallel and adjacent to CP’s mainline.

“We will continue to seek and consider input from the city, the community and Indigenous groups as we move forward with an application to the Canadian Transportation Agency, expected later this year. If approved, the facility is not anticipated to be in operation until 2027 or 2028.”

So far, almost 2,000 people have added their names to an online petition at change.org to stop the project.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP RailPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After worst year on record, Canada’s economy enters 2021 with double-digit growth
Next story
Canada can’t ‘power past coal’ and keep exporting it, environment group says

Just Posted

A scratch was visible on Bryson Belmas’ neck after an incident at school. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mother says school not doing enough for bullied son

Ashley Belmas meeting with school officials at Laity View Elementary on Tuesday, Mar. 2

The group opposing CP Rail’s proposed logistics park in Pitt Meadows has gathered signs and other materials to rally opposition. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows challenges CP’s process for choosing logistics park site

Site evaluation was ‘fundamentally flawed in its methodology’ asserts city

A group of tenancy advocates picketed outside the home of CWI managing principal, Bill Mitsui on Saturday, Feb 27. (Special to The News)
Housing advocates picket outside West Vancouver home of Maple Ridge apartment building landlord

Joyce Lachance said her son was unfairly evicted from Cityviews Village in February

After a routine rescue of an injured hiker, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue noted there have been four injury rescues on well-groomed trails in recent months. (Special to The News)
Injured hiker rescued from Golden Ears park

Be prepared in the backcountry, warns Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Steven Powell will fix up the recovered three-wheeler and donate it. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge man’s stolen trike recovered

Community Safety Officers found the bike outside downtown Tim Hortons after receiving multiple tips

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Surrey officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Most Read