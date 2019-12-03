Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare visit with children at Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows, which recently received government funds for expansion. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows child care centre expanding

Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows

Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows has received government funding to create a dozen new child care spaces.

The centre received over $60,000 to renovate a commercial space so that it could support 12 more children.

“Families have struggled for far too long to find suitable child care in our community,” said Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MLA Lisa Beare.

“These 12 spaces are a great first step forward. Through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, we’re delivering much-needed relief, and we’re just getting started.”

READ ALSO: $1 million for new child-care centre in Maple Ridge

Child care providers can apply to the fund to create new child care spaces at any time throughout the year under a continuous application process.

Since July 2018, the province has funded over 10,000 new licensed child care spaces across B.C. through Childcare B.C., according to a government press release.

READ ALSO: Feds chip in $702k to kickstart new daycare program

Beare toured Beginners Kollege on Monday, met with staff, and read a book with the children. The facility takes children on field trips to fire stations and dental offices, and nutrition tours at the grocery store.

 

Pitt Meadows child care centre expanding

