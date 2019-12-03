Pitt Meadows child care centre expanding

Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows has received government funding to create a dozen new child care spaces.
The centre received over $60,000 to renovate a commercial space so that it could support 12 more children.
“Families have struggled for far too long to find suitable child care in our community,” said Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MLA Lisa Beare.
“These 12 spaces are a great first step forward. Through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, we’re delivering much-needed relief, and we’re just getting started.”
Child care providers can apply to the fund to create new child care spaces at any time throughout the year under a continuous application process.
Since July 2018, the province has funded over 10,000 new licensed child care spaces across B.C. through Childcare B.C., according to a government press release.
Beare toured Beginners Kollege on Monday, met with staff, and read a book with the children. The facility takes children on field trips to fire stations and dental offices, and nutrition tours at the grocery store.
