Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year returns

Andrew Thompson accepts the Citizen of the Year award at the Pitt Meadows Day opening ceremonies in 2016. (THE NEWS/files)

Nominations are now being accepted for the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation’s Citizen of the Year.

The Citizen of the Year is presented to a person who has demonstrated a commitment to the community through volunteer work, community leadership and active community involvement.

It was last presented in 2016, to Andrew Thompson.

Qualifications for nominees this year: contributing to the quality of life of the person nominating them, their family, school or community; they should be involved in more than a single concern or project; they should have demonstrated, as an individual or through an organization, character, commitment and leadership that makes a positive difference; they should be involved in current community projects and activities reflecting favourably on Pitt Meadows; they should be helping others without any expectation of personal or monetary compensation; and they must be a resident of Pitt Meadows for a minimum of 10 years.

Nominations without detailed information may not be considered.

If a candidate is not selected this year, nominations can be resubmitted the following year.

Nominations can be mailed to Pitt Meadows Community Foundation Citizen of the Year Committee at P.O. Box 31741, Pitt Meadows, V3Y 2H1.

Or they can be emailed to pmcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

The deadline for nominations is May 12.

A presentation of the award will take place during the annual Pitt Meadows Day ceremonies on June 1 at Harris Road Park.



